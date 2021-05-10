Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland

Xinhua) 16:45, May 10, 2021

HONG KONG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Monday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that the decision was made in view of a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Włodawski District of Lubelskie Region, Ciechanowski District of Mazowieckie Region and Wąbrzeski District of Kujawsko-pomorskie Region in Poland.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

