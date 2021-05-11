Hong Kong reports no local COVID-19 infection for 3 straight days

Xinhua) 14:08, May 11, 2021

HONG KONG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong has seen zero local infection of COVID-19 for three consecutive days.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,811.

According to the CHP, the new infections involved four women aged between 25 and 38 who arrived from Indonesia and India.

A total of 71 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including 11 local cases. Of the 11 local cases, one had an unknown infection source, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. Official data showed about 1,741,700 vaccine doses had been administered in Hong Kong as of Sunday, with about 670,200 people fully vaccinated against the pandemic.

