Goettingen, Germany: Temporary home to future top marshal of Chinese army

Xinhua) 08:24, May 13, 2021

The library of Goettingen, Germany's time-honored city, hosts a series of documents that record the life of Chinese students there about a hundred years ago.

Among the students was Zhu De, one of the major founders of the People's Republic of China and the first of the top ten marshals in the People's Liberation Army.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)