Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shenyang completes COVID-19 inoculation for 82,727 people as of Jan. 12

(Xinhua)    08:12, January 14, 2021

A medical worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Heping District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 13, 2021. Shenyang has completed COVID-19 inoculation for 82,727 people as of Jan. 12. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York