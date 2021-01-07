Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
China's Liaoning reports one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    11:04, January 07, 2021

SHENYANG, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Both of the cases were identified in the provincial capital Shenyang.

By Wednesday, the province had 72 confirmed cases in hospitals. Another 27 asymptomatic carriers are under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.

As of Wednesday, Liaoning Province had reported 374 confirmed cases including 71 imported cases. Among them, 300 have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

