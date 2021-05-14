Home>>
Hong Kong reports no new local COVID-19 infection
(Xinhua) 16:13, May 14, 2021
HONG KONG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported no new local COVID-19 infection on Friday, showing the epidemic situation remained under control in the international financial hub.
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said in a statement that there was only one imported case, taking the total tally here to 11,818.
The vaccine rollout is continuing. More than 1.85 million vaccine doses have been administered under the government inoculation program starting Feb. 26, with 733,200 people fully vaccinated so far.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Members of Egyptian family celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Nepal's hospitals face acute shortage of oxygen amid rising COVID-19 cases
- Volunteers feed monkeys during COVID-19 lockdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- New coronavirus variants in Cuba linked to severe cases, deaths
- Two neighborhoods in Chinese city raise COVID-19 risk level
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.