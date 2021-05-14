Hong Kong reports no new local COVID-19 infection

May 14, 2021

HONG KONG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported no new local COVID-19 infection on Friday, showing the epidemic situation remained under control in the international financial hub.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said in a statement that there was only one imported case, taking the total tally here to 11,818.

The vaccine rollout is continuing. More than 1.85 million vaccine doses have been administered under the government inoculation program starting Feb. 26, with 733,200 people fully vaccinated so far.

