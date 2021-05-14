Home>>
Members of Egyptian family celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
(Xinhua) 13:10, May 14, 2021
Members of an Egyptian family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr at home amid COVID-19 pandemic in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2021. Many Egyptians choose to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr at home as COVID-19 cases in the country continued to rise. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
