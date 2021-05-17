China's Liaoning reports three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
SHENYANG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported three new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of 7 p.m. Sunday, the provincial health commission said.
Two cases were reported in the city of Yingkou from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and one was reported in the first 12 hours of the day in the provincial capital Shenyang.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, a total of nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases were reported in Liaoning during the recent COVID-19 resurgence.
Most of the cases occurred in the Bayuquan District of Yingkou City. The district on Sunday closed all educational institutions and launched a second round of district-wide nucleic acid testing, local authorities said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Liaoning reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
- Working group sent to guide COVID-19 control in Liaoning
- China's Liaoning reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Beijing identifies 28 close contacts of 3 COVID-19 cases in east China
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.