Home>>
Beijing identifies 28 close contacts of 3 COVID-19 cases in east China
(Xinhua) 16:06, May 15, 2021
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has identified 28 close contacts of three recently reported COVID-19 cases in east China's Anhui Province, the municipal center of disease prevention and control announced Saturday.
The close contacts, which include a driver of a ride-hailing platform, were found in 11 districts of the national capital from Thursday to Friday. The driver has tested negative for COVID-19, according to the center.
A total of 167 secondary close contacts have also been found, the center added.
So far, 24 close contacts and 141 secondary close contacts, as well as 231 samples from their surroundings, have shown negative results in nucleic acid testing. The rest of the samples are currently being examined.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports 13 new local COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports four more local cluster infection COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
- U.S. COVID-19 cases down 30 pct over past 2 weeks as 2 mln shots of vaccine administered per day
- Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
- COVID-19 concerns linger in Australian state with missing link of cases
- COVID-19 cases rise to 32,603,556 in U.S.
- Hong Kong reports 2 more imported COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports another local cluster infection COVID-19 case
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.