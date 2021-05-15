Beijing identifies 28 close contacts of 3 COVID-19 cases in east China

Xinhua) 16:06, May 15, 2021

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has identified 28 close contacts of three recently reported COVID-19 cases in east China's Anhui Province, the municipal center of disease prevention and control announced Saturday.

The close contacts, which include a driver of a ride-hailing platform, were found in 11 districts of the national capital from Thursday to Friday. The driver has tested negative for COVID-19, according to the center.

A total of 167 secondary close contacts have also been found, the center added.

So far, 24 close contacts and 141 secondary close contacts, as well as 231 samples from their surroundings, have shown negative results in nucleic acid testing. The rest of the samples are currently being examined.

