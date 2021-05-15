Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

A medical worker collects a swab sample of a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 1 Middle School of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, May 14, 2021.(Xinhua/Jin Jian)

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Three of them were reported in Anhui and two were reported in Liaoning.

The same day also saw nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

A total of 5,824 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,572 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 252 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,829 by Friday, including 279 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,914 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Friday.

Twenty-five asymptomatic cases were newly reported. Among them, 10 were local cases while 15 arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 341 asymptomatic cases, of whom 326 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,290 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,516 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,107 had been discharged in Taiwan.