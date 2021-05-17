Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:23, May 17, 2021

A man receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Three of them were reported in Liaoning and two in Anhui.

The same day also saw 20 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, eight were reported in Zhejiang, six in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, and one each in Hunan and Sichuan.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

A total of 5,858 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,599 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 259 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,872 by Sunday, including 291 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,945 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday.

Seventeen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 347 asymptomatic cases, of whom 331 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 50 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,682 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,525 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,116 had been discharged in Taiwan.

