Monday, June 28, 2021

Concert called "Music among the Rubble" performed in Gaza City

(Xinhua) 10:07, June 28, 2021

Palestinian musicians perform in a concert called "Music among the Rubble" at the site where the Al-Shorouq Tower was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


