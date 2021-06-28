Home>>
Concert called "Music among the Rubble" performed in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 10:07, June 28, 2021
Palestinian musicians perform in a concert called "Music among the Rubble" at the site where the Al-Shorouq Tower was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
