Languages

Archive

Thursday, June 03, 2021

Home>>

Pet exhibition held in Gaza City

(Xinhua) 11:19, June 03, 2021

A Palestinian child touches a parrot at an exhibition for pets in Gaza City, on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories