Home>>
Pet exhibition held in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 11:19, June 03, 2021
A Palestinian child touches a parrot at an exhibition for pets in Gaza City, on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egypt, Israel FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire, Israeli-Palestinian peace process
- Israel allows some relief aid, personnel into Gaza while UN seeks greater access
- Calm now in Gaza as cease-fire takes hold: UN humanitarians
- Jordan, Palestine call for more int'l efforts to end Israeli occupation
- Jewish-Arab ties in region hang in balance after Hamas-Israel heaviest fighting since 2014
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.