Jordan, Palestine call for more int'l efforts to end Israeli occupation

Xinhua) 09:01, May 24, 2021

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) meets with his visiting Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Amman, Jordan, on May 23, 2021. Jordan and Palestine on Sunday called for intensifying international efforts to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Jordan and Palestine on Sunday called for intensifying international efforts to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The call was made at a meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his visiting Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Amman, where both based a just peace in the region on resolving the Palestinian cause and meeting all the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

During their meeting, the two ministers urged continued coordination and consultation in mobilizing an effective international stance to end the occupation and achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Safadi highlighted the success of the international and regional efforts in stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and achieving a cease-fire.

Al-Maliki praised Jordan's efforts to stop the Israeli attacks and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Gaza Strip, Jordan's role in supporting Palestinians and their rights, and its humanitarian and medical assistance.

