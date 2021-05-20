Biden calls for "significant de-escalation" in call with Israeli PM

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected "a significant de-escalation" of the violence in Gaza, the White House said.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," according to a White House readout of the phone conversation.

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," it said.

The call has been the fourth between Biden and Netanyahu since the crisis began. It also came amid increasing pressure at home and abroad on the Biden administration to urge a halt of violence between the Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

A group of Democratic senators issued a joint statement over the weekend urging an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of civilian life in the ongoing conflict.

On Wednesday, the health ministry in Gaza said more than 219 Palestinians including 63 children, 36 women, and 16 elderly men, have been killed and 1,530 others injured in the last 10 days of fighting with Israel.

The death toll on the Israeli side has climbed to 12 after rockets Hamas fired at the southern Eshkol region killed two Thai nationals in a factory.

