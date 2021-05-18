Languages

In pics: building hit by rocket fired from Gaza Strip

(Xinhua) 09:54, May 18, 2021

A member of Israeli security forces inspects a building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 17, 2021. A rocket hit a residential building in Ashdod city on Monday, causing damage and injuring three people, according to a statement by Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service. The intense fighting between Israel and Gaza's ruler Hamas killed 204 Palestinians, including 59 children, and 10 Israelis, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)


