Israel allows some relief aid, personnel into Gaza while UN seeks greater access

Xinhua) 11:18, May 26, 2021

Palestinian children hold candles near buildings destroyed in Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on May 25, 2021. Limited international relief cargo, COVID-19 vaccines and aid workers are allowed into Gaza while the United Nations calls on Israel to open all crossings, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

All crossings to Gaza should be opened and remain as such for the entrance of essential and humanitarian supplies, including fuel for basic services and supplies to curb the spread of COVID-19, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Limited international relief cargo, COVID-19 vaccines and aid workers are allowed into Gaza while the United Nations calls on Israel to open all crossings, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

All crossings to Gaza should be opened and remain as such for the entrance of essential and humanitarian supplies, including fuel for basic services and supplies to curb the spread of COVID-19, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"Opening the crossings will also ensure the exit of patients who need life-saving treatment and the crossing of Palestinian humanitarian personnel who are critical to the response," it added.

Vaccines went through the Erez crossing, which is open for international humanitarian staff but closed to Palestinians, including those with medical referrals for treatment not available in Gaza, OCHA said. The Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian cargo.

The Rafah crossing opened in both directions on Monday, allowing for some relief cargo, the humanitarians said. Supplies from Egypt, Kuwait and other countries are being channeled through the Rafah crossing.

"The United Nations understands that the flow of Egyptian-imported supplies, including fuel, continues at a stable pace," OCHA said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)