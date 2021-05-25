UN peacekeepers continue to operate in complex environments: official

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (Xinhua) -- UN Undersecretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Monday that peacekeepers continue to operate in complex environments, where they face an increasing number of attacks by hostile actors.

Since the beginning of this year, 15 UN peacekeepers have lost their lives due to malicious acts, he told the Security Council in an open debate on the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

"One peacekeeper lost continues to be one too many. As our missions strive to implement their tasks, it is important to stress that attacks against peacekeepers can constitute war crimes; are a huge impediment to the pursuit of peace and an added constraint for the effective implementation of UN Security Council mandates," said Lacroix.

In addition to hostile environments and direct attacks, issues related to peacekeeper safety, such as vehicle accidents and illnesses, are also causing fatalities, and can significantly affect the ability of peacekeepers to deliver on their mandated tasks, he said.

Wherever possible, the United Nations is seeking to address such challenges. The UN Secretariat is planning on doubling up its efforts on peacekeeper safety and security going forward, he said.

However, many factors continue to impede the safety and security of peacekeepers on the ground. Ensuring a high level of robustness and capability for all uniformed personnel remains a challenge, and gaps in leadership, mindset and preparation continue to hamper safety and security. In addition, peacekeeping intelligence, situational awareness and early warning need to be strengthened, particularly at the operational and tactical levels. Disinformation campaigns are gaining prominence in some theaters, putting peacekeepers at greater risk. The impact of COVID-19 on safety, including occupational health, also continues to be a major concern, he said.

Lacroix called for coordinated action by UN member states and the Security Council to better address continuing gaps and shortcomings that persist in the field.

He underlined the importance of deploying uniformed personnel without caveats, particularly undeclared caveats; and called for support in providing personnel with the requisite mindset and leadership skills.

There is also a need for adequate equipment, particularly armed and utility helicopters, aero-medical aviation resources, quick reaction companies, forward medical teams, equipment against improvised explosive devices. Qualified military intelligence personnel and military public information personnel are also needed. Deploying more female peacekeepers, where available, is also critical to strengthening overall mission performance, he said.

Political engagement with host countries and stakeholders, including for countering disinformation and hate speech, would greatly contribute to enhancing safety and security in high-risk theaters. Political and technical support to ensure accountability for crimes against peacekeepers is also needed to pursue justice for past crimes and deter future attacks on peacekeeping missions. Avoiding budget cuts will ensure continuity of UN efforts to strengthen the safety and security of peacekeepers, he said.

