Long-range rockets launched at mock targets
(China Military Online) 15:45, July 24, 2021
Long-range multiple launch rocket systems (LRMLRS) attached to an artillery detachment with a regiment under the PLA Army fire rockets during a live-fire training exercise in early July, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Jiahang)
