Paratroopers descend from high blue sky

China Military Online) 10:56, July 29, 2021

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops descend to the ground after jumping out of a transport aircraft during a parachuting exercise in northwestern China’s plateau area on July 15, 2021. The exercise aimed to train the troops’ rapid mobility, long-range penetration and other realist combat skills in high altitude areas. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Zian)

