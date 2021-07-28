Languages

Archive

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Home>>

Naval special mission aircraft in flight training

(China Military Online) 08:48, July 28, 2021

An airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command spins its propellers and takes off for a maritime flight training exercise on July 17, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Mingzhe)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories