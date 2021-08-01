Xi Focus: Xi stresses achieving goals set for Chinese PLA centenary

Xinhua) 09:19, August 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for resolute will and determination to work hard in a down-to-earth way to achieve the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks on Friday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended regards to officers, soldiers and civilian personnel of PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, and members of the militia and the reserve service ahead of the 94th birthday of the PLA, which falls on Aug. 1.

Xi noted that achieving the goals is a significant decision by the CPC Central Committee and the CMC and a critical task concerning China's national security and overall development.

Reviewing the CPC's endeavor over the past 100 years, Xi stressed that "the Party commands the gun" and building people's armed forces are vital conclusions made through fierce struggles.

On the historic course of fully building a modern socialist country and achieving the second centenary goal, greater importance should be attached to strengthening national defense and armed forces, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that the realization of the goals is a profound reform vital for the overall construction of the whole army, calling for transformation in the development philosophy to ensure high-quality development.

Underlining the necessity of adapting to the global trend of military development and meeting the requirements for strengthening the strategic capacity of the Chinese armed forces, Xi demanded efforts to push forward the reform of the national defense and armed forces.

