Long March Spirit: Stories shared by Xi Jinping

Xinhua) 09:05, July 28, 2021

The Long March in the mid-1930s is seen as "a great feat in human history" and was a turning point for the Communist Party of China and China's revolutionary cause.

The spirit of the legendary Long March has been highly commended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)