Xi's speech at CPC centenary ceremony published in ethnic minority languages

Xinhua) 14:51, July 27, 2021

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A speech given by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a grand ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC has been published in ethnic minority languages.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the speech in Beijing on July 1.

The document was translated by the China Ethnic Languages Translation Bureau and published by the Ethnic Publishing House. The translated versions are now available nationwide.

