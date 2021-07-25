There would be no New China without CPC: Russian expert

Xinhua) 10:53, July 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows the container terminal of the Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A Russian expert has said that there would be no New China without the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Sputnik news agency reported on Friday.

"China has recently held grand celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding. Under the leadership of the CPC, China has made many great achievements," Vladimir Zakharov, a famous Russian orientalist and diplomat, was quoted as saying.

Chinese people are united and China has done a great job in fighting COVID-19, Zakharov said.

"China's success in alleviating poverty also demonstrates the strong leadership of the CPC. China's development model serves as an inspiring example for other countries," he added.

