A century on, young Chinese continue to forge Marxist path

Xinhua) 15:34, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Peking University student Yu Jinyang says his "closest experience with Marxism in practice" was when he volunteered as a teacher in southwest China.

In July 2019, he went to teach in Wengda, a remote village with harsh conditions in Sichuan Province. Although life was hard there, local Tibetan residents were reluctant to relocate. He saw cadres of the Communist Party of China (CPC) climb steep mountains every day to help villagers find ways to increase their income.

After Yu saw with his own eyes how grassroots Party members were serving the people, he submitted a Party membership application, even before he had completed his volunteering. His understanding of Marxism's feature of siding with the people deepened.

"The great course (of Marxism) should be passed from generation to generation," he said.

Yu believes that to fully understand a theory like Marxism, one must first have a deep understanding of the society and learn how people live in the real world.

The history of Marxism in China can be traced back to the early 20th century. Peking University students were among the first group of people in China to be enlightened by this philosophy.

"Young intellectuals including Mao Zedong held high the banner of Marxism at Peking University, promoted the integration of Marxism and the workers' movement, and made historic contributions to the founding of the CPC", said Qiu Shuiping, Party chief of Peking University.

Over 100 years later, young Chinese people remain an important force in the spread and development of Marxism, according to Qiu, who presided over the Third World Congress on Marxism held by Peking University this past weekend.

More than 100 student volunteers also contributed to the event, including Jiang Ruxue, a 21-year-old student of the university's School of Marxism.

"Marxism serves as a strong guide for education. It is not only powerful in ideological and political courses, but also in humanities and social sciences courses -- possibly even in natural sciences courses," Jiang said.

Jiang has volunteered to teach traditional Chinese culture at primary schools in Beijing and Guangdong over the past two years. Her teaching has in particular involved Marxist methodology, which she said could help pupils better learn the traditional culture.

She said she wanted to teach ideological and political courses after graduation to help more young people understand Marxism.

Young adults from other universities also have their own understandings of Marxism.

Du Zexin, a graduate student at Renmin University of China, also in Beijing, said that Marxism has a great impact on his way of thinking. "Marxism encourages me to keep thinking, especially from the people's perspective. It guides me forward in life."

As a probationary Party member, Du participated in the celebration of the CPC centenary at Tian'anmen Square on July 1.

"This is the first time I have been involved in such a grand national event. I am proud to have been a part of it," Du said.

Tao Wenzhao, vice dean of the School of Marxism Studies at Renmin University of China, believes that Marxist education should focus on both theoretical teaching and extensive social activities.

"Reality speaks louder than any teacher," Tao said.

