Interview: CPC has every opportunity to write glorious history of second century -- Belarusian media figure

Xinhua) 15:56, July 21, 2021

MINSK, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC), having gone through different stages of development in the past century, now has every opportunity to write a glorious history of its second century, a Belarusian media figure has said.

Having visited China several times, Alexander Karlyukevich, director and editor-in-chief of Belarus' Zvyazda Publishing House, views his China trips and acquaintance with people who live in or study the country as a kind of "discovery," he told Xinhua recently.

"I believe that China is not only a huge civilization, but also a country that shows the whole world an example of high-speed development of new civilizations, new civilizational solutions and new innovations," said Karlyukevich, who served as Belarusian information minister from 2017-2020.

Deeply impressed by China's development under the leadership of the CPC, Karlyukevich said, "Belarusian journalists, writers and publishers who visited China were amazed" at the CPC's role in solving social problems and promoting socio-economic development.

He believes that trust and warmth characterize the relationship between the CPC and the Chinese people, as "the main priorities of the CPC are the interests of the common people."

China's achievements in eliminating poverty are of great importance and worth learning from for other countries, said Karlyukevich, who called on countries, including rich ones, "to look into the Chinese experience in this area."

