Chinese museums on CPC history wow expats

Xinhua) 09:46, July 21, 2021

TIANJIN, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Irina Andreeva looked intently at the medals awarded to war heroes of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and took photos. She immensely enjoyed the exhibition of revolutionary cultural relics being held in Tianjin.

"The medals were really beautiful and looked similar to our medals from the Soviet era. Actually, many items on display had some connection with my country," said Andreeva, a Russian teacher at the Tianjin Foreign Studies University, who was touched by the exhibits.

Andreeva was among a group of over 50 foreign expats from 20 countries who recently visited Tianjin Museum and Zhou Enlai-Deng Yingchao Museum in north China's Tianjin Municipality to learn about the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"The visit was very interesting. I knew many things about the Communist Party of China, and this time I grasped more about its history," Andreeva said.

In the museum in memory of late Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai and his wife Deng Yingchao, Andreeva was drawn to a gray car, a gift from the Soviet Union to Zhou.

"It showed that our countries had very close relations. I also saw exhibits about the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between the countries. It was the first time I read this document, which was in Russian. I was so excited," Andreeva said.

She was touched by Zhou's unremitting efforts in diplomacy and the fact that he worked very hard in his last days despite failing health.

"I could understand why many of my students from other cities came to the museum. Zhou is worthy of being respected and commemorated. He was a great hero," Andreeva added.

On the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on July 1, Andreeva watched the grand celebration on TV. "When I heard the song 'The Internationale,' I felt emotional. I knew the words and could sing them in Russian," Andreeva said.

Marina Bukharova, a Russian PhD student from the Tianjin Normal University, also had an unforgettable experience during the visits. "Zhou lived a simple life and his clothes, shoes and other items were very simple. It reminded me of cherishing what we have now," Bukharova said.

"I can also feel that the CPC is making people's lives better, improving their quality of life, and making them feel happy," Bukharova said.

Fredrick Okoth Otieno, a Kenyan PhD student at Tianjin Normal University, was impressed by China's technological development after the visit. "Having been in China for five years, I was accustomed to using mobile payment through WeChat and Alipay, and the country is still investing in new technology to make people's lives more convenient," Otieno said.

Otieno said he would go back to his country Kenya to help it develop with the help of knowledge gathered in China.

Peter Rogerson, executive principal of Haileybury International School in Tianjin, said he had been to many museums in China, but not until this tour could he put the CPC's entire history in a timeline. "This wonderful tour took me to the origins of the Party and through its 100-year history."

Having lived in Tianjin for about eight years, Andreeva regards China as her second home. "China has found a good way and moved step by step in the right direction. I'm absolutely sure China will become better and better."

