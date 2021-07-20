Who trailblazed path to prosperity for Chinese villagers?

(People's Daily App) 11:08, July 20, 2021

On July 1 President Xi Jinping declared the Communist Party of China had achieved its first centennial goal of building a moderately prosperous society. Behind that miracle, who were the people who went to join millions of rural residents working in the field? How did a plan and policies come together to address China’s extreme poverty and revitalize rural areas?

This story of one such person's arrival at a North China village offers some answers.

