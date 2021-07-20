Home>>
Who trailblazed path to prosperity for Chinese villagers?
(People's Daily App) 11:08, July 20, 2021
On July 1 President Xi Jinping declared the Communist Party of China had achieved its first centennial goal of building a moderately prosperous society. Behind that miracle, who were the people who went to join millions of rural residents working in the field? How did a plan and policies come together to address China’s extreme poverty and revitalize rural areas?
This story of one such person's arrival at a North China village offers some answers.
(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Li Bowen, Wang Zi and Zhan Huilan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
