A warm and welcoming country
(CGTN) 14:15, July 19, 2021
CGTN Global Stringer invited people in London to give their opinions about the Communist Party of China and share their memories of China. Some mentioned technological changes and economic achievements, while others talked about how warm and welcoming Chinese people are.
