The Communist Party of China always puts people's interests first

CGTN) 14:07, July 19, 2021

CGTN Stringer talks to people in Mexico about their experiences and impressions of China. One person described Chinese culture as one of the most important cultures in the world. Recalling the rapid economic and cultural development China has accomplished in recent years, some say that the Communist Party of China always put people's interests first.

