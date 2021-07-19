Global scholars hail China's successful practice of Marxism

Xinhua) 08:29, July 19, 2021

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 300 global Marxist scholars attended the third World Congress on Marxism this weekend at Peking University, which played a role in the early history of Marxist philosophy in China.

With the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) falling this year, scholars at the congress agreed that China is undoubtedly one of the most successful practitioners of Marxism in the world today.

"As a scientific theory, Marxism profoundly reveals the objective laws of the development of human society and scientifically answers the question of where human society is headed," said Li Yi, vice president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance).

"After more than 170 years, Marxism is still highly relevant today and remains the peak of the development of human thought and knowledge," said Jiang Hui of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

He said that socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has become the leading banner of socialism in the 21st century and the mainstay of socialist development.

Also at the two-day event, over 60 international scholars from more than 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, France, Russia, Japan and India, made presentations via video link at various thematic forums, high-level dialogues and special seminars. These dealt with such topics as "The spread of Marxism in China," "China's experience of modernization" and "The CPC and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Over the past century, the scientific nature and truth of Marxism have been fully tested in China. China's achievements have attracted the attention of the world, and its rich theoretical attainments and practical experience in adapting Marxism to China's conditions have become the focus of participating scholars.

"Under the leadership of the CPC, China has embarked on the path of socialism and made great achievements. I think China has found a new development model and benefited from it," said Alexander Buzgalin, an economist and professor at Moscow State University.

Through continuous reform, China has improved people's lives, promoted more efficient social and economic development, and set the goal of realizing a moderately prosperous society, said Khubiev Kaisyn Azretovich, a political economy professor at Moscow State University.

"I think the Chinese Communists have foresight and vision," said Andrea Catone, editor-in-chief of the Italian Communist journal Marx Ventuno. "They make a plan that is oriented to the future and takes into consideration the all-round development of all the people and the common welfare of mankind."

Bearing in mind the various crises facing the world, the question arises whether Marxism can guide mankind to a better future. In particular, can the path taken by China provide more possibilities for the development of human civilization? Attendees shared their insights.

According to Jiang, socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has blazed a path of modernization unprecedented in human history and provided a new option for developing countries in pursuing modernization. The building of a community with a shared future for mankind is China's solution to global crises, and is a major innovation of Marxism in the 21st century, he said.

"Although we are faced with many new problems today, the basic principles of Marxism, such as historical materialism and the position of the people, have an unfading value," said Tao Wenzhao, deputy dean of the School of Marxism Studies at Renmin University of China.

"Marxism can still play a very important role in contemporary international, economic and political affairs," said Huan Qingzhi, professor of the School of Marxism Studies at Peking University.

In particular, the response to such global crises as COVID-19 and climate change cannot depend entirely on international cooperation on environmental governance or public policies, but must also define a new international economic and political landscape, he said. "In this sense, Marxist theory can provide important points of reference and guidance."

Meanwhile, Buzgalin pointed to the importance of young people. "We also need to bring up a new generation of Marxists," he said.

"I think that China can be the center of world Marxist education, and support not only students in China, but also the creation of Marxist centers around the world," said the economist.

