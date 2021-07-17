Chinese legislators inspect enforcement of Notarization Law

July 17, 2021

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) has launched an enforcement inspection of the Notarization Law, the first of its kind since the law was promulgated in 2005.

From mid-July to mid-October, inspection teams will be dispatched to six provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Hebei, Liaoning and Shanghai. Legislatures in four other provincial-level regions were also entrusted with inspecting the enforcement of the law in their own regions, according to the first plenary meeting of the inspection teams held in Beijing Friday.

The inspection will place emphasis on the establishment of notary agencies, the competence of related workers, the performance of notarial functions, as well as supervision and instruction of notarial practices, according to the meeting.

The inspection teams will discuss the report of the law-enforcement inspection in early November and the NPC Standing Committee will hear and review the report in late December.

