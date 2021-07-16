CPC school holds graduation ceremony

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance), presents certificates during a graduation ceremony for the 2021 spring semester in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance) on Thursday held a graduation ceremony for the 2021 spring semester.

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the school and academy, presented certificates to graduates.

Ten representatives shared what they had learned over this special semester, during which the Party celebrated its centenary.

On behalf of the 1,279 trainees, they pledged to resolutely implement the Central Committee's decisions and plans, and contribute to the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation through greater achievements.

