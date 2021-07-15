Xi's CPC centenary ceremony speech to be published by Party journal

July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a grand ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC will be published Friday by the Qiushi Journal.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on July 1.

