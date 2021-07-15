Home>>
Xi to attend APEC informal leaders' meeting
(Xinhua) 10:41, July 15, 2021
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an informal leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) from Beijing via video link on Friday, at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.
The meeting is initiated by this year's APEC chair New Zealand. Leaders will focus on the region's response to COVID-19 pandemic and its vision for a better future.
