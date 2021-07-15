Non-CPC figures pool wisdom for new development paradigm

Xinhua) 10:07, July 15, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a meeting organized by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2021. Senior members of non-communist parties and prominent individuals without party affiliation put forward proposals on fostering a new development paradigm in China at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior members of non-communist parties and prominent individuals without party affiliation put forward proposals on fostering a new development paradigm in China at a meeting attended by top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday.

It is of immense significance that members of non-communist parties and people without party affiliation study and offer ideas on how to foster a new development paradigm in China in the first year of the country's 14th five-year development plan (2021-2025), said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Wang encouraged them to have a good understanding of major policies issued by the CPC Central Committee and address difficult and major problems, based on unique advantages of each party and group.

Proposals were put forward about various development topics including the development and opening-up of the country's border regions, integration of the domestic market, and the use of digital technologies in enterprises.

The meeting was organized by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)