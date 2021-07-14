5 key notions in foreign congratulatory messages on CPC centenary

- The CPC's remarkable achievements

- The CPC's right path of development

- The CPC's principle of putting people first

- The example the CPC has set for other countries

- The CPC's significant contributions to the world

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in many countries have extended warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and significant contributions the CPC has made to the world, and wished the CPC a new splendid journey in the next century.

In these congratulatory messages, the CPC's remarkable achievements, the right path of development, the principle of putting people first, the example it has set for other countries, and its significant contributions to the world were the top topics and key notions that have been mentioned and appreciated most.

The CPC was founded in 1921, taking up the mission of "seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation."

With just over 50 members at the time of its founding, the CPC today is the world's largest governing party with more than 95 million members, leading a country of more than 1.4 billion people.

