Interview: CPC elevates quality of life in China, says head of Uruguay's Broad Front party

Xinhua) 13:09, July 14, 2021

MONTEVIDEO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Structural reforms promoted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) have led to a substantial uplifting of the people's well-being in China, said Javier Miranda, president of Uruguay's Broad Front (FA) party.

"The transformation that China achieved is staggering. It is not a gratuitous miracle, but the result of the long-term planning and continuous efforts of the CPC," said the leader.

China's economic growth, and investment in research and development "are means established and developed through hard work and unremitting efforts to make people's lives better," Miranda said.

"From COVID-19 prevention and control to poverty alleviation, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to make unparalleled achievements, all of which are inseparable from the CPC's original aspiration of seeking happiness for the people. I am confident that the CPC will unite and lead the Chinese people to make even greater achievements," Miranda said.

As the global epidemic situation remains grim, China's success in epidemic prevention and control cannot be separated from the resolute decisions and deployment of the CPC, he said, speaking highly of China's efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccines as global public goods.

"China's commitment to protect its population and global health, by producing vaccines and making them accessible, is an outstanding decision," he said.

In 2017, Miranda visited southwest China's Yunnan province and the Nu River communities to see how poverty alleviation policies were being implemented.

"One villager I met there had a son, who is now studying in a university and that is amazing. This is a clear example of what policies to eradicate poverty mean," Miranda said.

This year marks the centenary of the founding of the CPC. Miranda, on behalf of the FA, extended warm congratulations and said the CPC has the spirit of self-innovation, which is essential for it to maintain vigorous vitality all the time.

Miranda said he believes that cooperation with China is of great importance to Uruguay. He said that investment from China has helped Uruguay create many jobs, and China has provided Uruguay a lot of support in COVID-19 vaccine supply. The two countries, he believes, will further strengthen cooperation in many aspects in the future.

