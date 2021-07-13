Interview: China crucial in major regional, global issues, says Vietnamese communist official

Xinhua) 12:52, July 13, 2021

HANOI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China plays a crucial role in handling major regional and global issues, a senior official of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has said in a recent interview with Chinese media outlets.

China has actively taken part in regional and international bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, and made significant contributions to promoting international cooperation under the framework of the United Nations, said Le Hoai Trung, head of the Commission for External Relations of the CPV Central Committee.

Political parties are an important force in international politics and relations, with significant responsibilities and an indispensable role in dealing with both regional and global issues and challenges, said Trung, former Vietnamese deputy minister of foreign affairs, who has paid multiple visits to China.

China has developed rapidly under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and plays a significant role in regional and international affairs, he noted.

The initiatives China has put forward can help the international community realize its common development goals, Trung said.

"Vietnam welcomes the Belt and Road Initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which have boosted regional and global economic growth, facilitated multilateral investment and trade, and shortened the development gap between countries," he said.

Vietnam and China are neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and they are also socialist countries led by the communist parties, which are both advancing their socialist cause, Trung noted.

The CPV, the Vietnamese state and its people would like to extend warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding and the remarkable achievements the CPC has made over the century, he said.

China has gained valuable experience since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 and the launch of reform and opening-up in 1978, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress, he continued.

"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and other theories on state governance are of particular referential value to Vietnam," Trung noted.

The CPV and the CPC have maintained regular exchanges and communications, which provided significant guidance for the Vietnam-China relations, he said.

The relations between the two countries remain stable and positive, and the two sides have carried out effective exchanges and cooperation at different levels in flexible ways despite the COVID-19 impacts, according to Trung.

"We are willing to push forward concrete exchanges and cooperation with China in all respects at all levels," he said.

"I hope the two sides will closely work with each other, implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, and contribute to consolidating and promoting the relations between the parties and countries," said Trung.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)