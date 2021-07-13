Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (62)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also said the successful experience of the CPC is worth learning for political parties all over the world, and wished the CPC a new glorious century.

Moustapha Niasse, general secretary of the Alliance of the Forces of Progress and president of Senegal's National Assembly, said that over the past century, the great CPC has been dedicated to its original aspiration and founding mission despite all the vicissitudes, and led the Chinese people to make the remarkable development achievements.

Wesley Simina, speaker of the Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia, said that China has built a modern and prosperous society in the past decades, and made great achievements in poverty alleviation, as well as economic and social development.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, said that China has led global economic growth and become the first developing country to have met the poverty eradication target set in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The CPC has been playing a core leadership role in the transformation of China's economic and social development, he added.

Slumber Tsogwane, chairman of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and Botswana's vice president, said that the BDP is ready to be a reliable and mutually beneficial partner of the CPC, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in industrial parks, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation and other fields.

Timor-Leste's Vice Prime Minister Armanda Berta dos Santos, leader of the KHUNTO Party, said that the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at its core, has led the Chinese people to achieve a major strategic success in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and a complete victory against absolute poverty.

Such a feat is not only a source of pride and strength for the Chinese people, but also encourages and inspires other countries around the world, including Timor-Leste.

Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party of Thailand, the country's deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said that under the CPC's leadership, China's socialist modernization has attained remarkable achievements, and the country has achieved an all-round victory in eradicating extreme poverty on its soil, becoming a great example for other countries worldwide to pursue development and progress.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov, also Belarusian chairman of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, said under the leadership of Xi, the CPC has become the world's largest political force, playing a more important role on the international stage.

