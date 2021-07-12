Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (59)

Xinhua) 12:46, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also said the successful experience of the CPC is worth learning for political parties all over the world, and wished the CPC a new glorious century.

On behalf of the Cambodian people and the Cambodian royal family, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, extended warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, noting that during the past century, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to achieve national independence and liberation, as well as social stability and economic development.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun wished the dear Chinese people greater development achievement on the road to national prosperity under the leadership of the CPC.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has made rapid progress in the fields of economy, society, politics, and science and technology, which has greatly improved Chinese people's livelihood and significantly influenced the world.

Yoweri Museveni, chairman of the National Resistance Movement and president of Uganda, noted that no other country in human history has been able to lift hundreds of millions of people out of absolute poverty in such a short period of time like China.

Alassane Ouattara, leader of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace of Cote d'Ivoire and the country's president, extended warm congratulations to Xi, expressing his willingness to work with Xi to consolidate bilateral relations and achieve the common goal of seeking happiness for the two peoples.

Faure Gnassingbe, president of the Union for the Republic of Togo and Togo's president, said that thanks to the traditional friendship between the two parties, the Togo-China ties have seen steady high-quality growth.

It is believed that by strengthening inter-party exchanges and cooperation, Togo will continue to learn from China's experience and benefit from it, he said.

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh said that China's diplomacy under the leadership of the CPC actively advocates dialogue among people of all countries, especially among political parties of the world, which has profoundly demonstrated China's efforts to promote unity and cooperation in the world as well as mutual assistance and mutual learning among countries.

