Global political party leaders stress importance of closer cooperation to build better world

Xinhua) 11:27, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Many political party leaders around the world have lauded the governing experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and stressed the importance of closer inter-party cooperation worldwide for building a better world.

Following the CPC and World Political Parties Summit held via video link on Tuesday, they spoke highly of the crucial contributions China and the CPC has made to the cause of human progress, expressing their willingness to follow China's experience to shoulder the responsibilities to seek happiness for the people.

The summit is of "historic significance," said Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, as it enables parties with different ideas to reach consensus on the future of mankind, and will make important contributions to a better future of humanity.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has made great contributions to world economic development and demonstrated its experience in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, he said, noting that the principle of peaceful coexistence upheld by China has paved the way for cooperative development of mankind.

Aleksandar Sapic, deputy president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, said cooperation with China helped Serbia embark on the right path of development.

"The development of the Serbian economy would be unthinkable without the Chinese investments and our Chinese friends, not to mention the situation we were in during the COVID-19 crisis, and the first to help us were our Chinese friends," Sapic said.

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Fatherland party of Ukraine, said that China, by its personal example of providing assistance to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, has shown that only joint efforts can successfully overcome global problems.

"The achievement of the goals of sustainable human development by the countries of the world requires a global political dialogue and the search for better development solutions," she said.

Romenio Pereira, secretary of International Relations of the Workers' Party of Brazil, said that holding this summit amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a demonstration of the strength of the CPC, which calls for unification of the peoples of the world to strive against poverty and inequalities, and for common development.

Noting China's great contribution to the world, Pereira said that countries seeking to decrease inequality should learn from the experience of the CPC.

Saadeddine El Othmani, Moroccan prime minister and secretary general of Morocco's Justice and Development Party, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has become a tremendous country in such areas as science, technology and economy, to which the Chinese people and the CPC have devoted great efforts.

The CPC has established good relations with political parties of different political doctrines, which is very beneficial to international cooperation and world peace, Otmani added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)