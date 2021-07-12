China's anti-graft chief emphasizes fighting corruption, misconduct with political consciousness

Xinhua) 09:22, July 12, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits Taixing Village in Yanji City to learn about residents' livelihood and their access to medical service and elderly care, in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 9, 2021. Zhao made an inspection tour in Jilin from Friday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

CHANGCHUN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief has stressed improving conduct, tightening discipline and fighting corruption with political consciousness that this is a journey to which there is no end.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northeast China's Jilin Province from Friday to Sunday.

Zhao visited a village in Yanji City and a community in Changchun City to learn about residents' livelihood and their access to medical service and elderly care. He also listened to their opinions on improving Party conduct and promoting integrity.

While inspecting Chinese automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd. and pharmaceutical company Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Zhao reiterated promoting Party conduct and integrity as soft power of enterprises.

Zhao also convened a symposium of secretaries of some provincial-level Party discipline inspection commissions, and called for a discipline inspection and supervision team that is amiable, reliable and respectable.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)