Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (56)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they warmly congratulated remarkable achievements China has made in various fields under the leadership of the CPC, and looked forward to deepened inter-party exchanges and cooperation to make greater contribution to promoting world peace and development.

Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi said that over the years, Tanzania-China relations have continued to develop through high-level and well-functioning cooperation mechanisms and strategic interactions, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and their people. Tanzania looks forward to pushing bilateral cooperation to a new height and making joint efforts for the two countries and parties to play a more important role on the world stage.

Mathibeli Mokhothu, leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) and Lesotho's deputy prime minister, said that the Kingdom of Lesotho and the LCD are ready to walk side by side with China and the CPC in the future journey of reform and development, and look forward to sharing a prosperous and bright future with China and the CPC.

Chuan Leekpai, president of the Thai National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the CPC has made remarkable achievements in the past 100 years since its founding, adding that especially in the past 40 years, the country has achieved leapfrog development in all-round construction.

Cameroon's House Speaker of National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said that the CPC is committed to safeguarding national unity, and has made brilliant achievements in national development and won trust and support of the Chinese people.

Sergio Massa, president of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, said that the CPC has led China and the Chinese people on their own path of economic and social development, and raised the living standards of the Chinese people to an unprecedented level.

Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, speaker of Jamaica's House of Representatives, said that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people of all ethnic groups have developed the country into a major country of the world with firm determination and a spirit of unity.

Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly, chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, said that the CPC has provided a strong guarantee for China's vigorous development and the improvement of the people's well-being. He believed that the friendly relations between the two countries would continue to deepen and expand in the future.

Bakir Izetbegovic, chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Party of Democratic Action, and rotating chairman of the House of Peoples, said that the CPC has experienced changes in the world and celebrated its centennial birthday, which fully demonstrates its character, strength, status and significance to China.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that China's human rights development has achieved universally-recognized achievements, which has been vividly demonstrated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anutin, also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, added that Thailand firmly opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

