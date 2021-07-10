Interview: Building community with shared future for mankind reflects CPC's openness, says Mozambican ex-president

Xinhua) 15:39, July 10, 2021

MAPUTO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind reflects that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is open and cooperative, and China's great success attained under the party's leadership is inspiring, Joaquim Chissano, former Mozambican president, has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, the ex-president spoke highly of the CPC for formulating theories on socialism with Chinese characteristics in a groundbreaking way and boasting a capability to self-renovate and keep pace with the times.

China's success is "encouraging" and its achievements have shown that "it is possible for countries to find their own solutions to adapt to the evolution of the world," Chissano said.

China's experience shows that "poor countries can develop and reach equality with the developed countries," he noted.

Chissano, who has paid visits to China out of goodwill, has extended his congratulation on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC this year.

Chissano noted that his party Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) has carried out exchanges and cooperation with the CPC, and the friendship between the two parties and the two countries can be traced back to the Mozambican War of Independence against colonial rule.

The two sides never cease inter-party exchanges, be it during revolutions when they forged a comradely and brotherly friendship, or in the building of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Chissano said, noting that Mozambique has always firmly supported China on issues concerning its core interests.

He listed the results of bilateral cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, infrastructure, science and technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

To realize industrialization and build a manpower strong enough to support China's sustainable development, the CPC has already acquired a lot of experience that Mozambique can learn from, said Chissano.

