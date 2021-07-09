Vice premier stresses Party history learning for better rural vitalization

Xinhua) 09:03, July 09, 2021

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday underscored the learning of the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to support rural vitalization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while visiting an exhibition in Beijing featuring key policies and events in agriculture, rural areas and farmers over the past 100 years since the founding of the CPC.

Solving problems related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers has been a key task for the CPC over the 100 years, Hu said, urging authorities to learn from history and make greater contributions to the modernization of the agricultural sector and rural areas.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)