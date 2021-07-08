How does the CPC garner overwhelming support from the Chinese people?

China held the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit via video link on Tuesday. The summit is an important multilateral diplomatic event held at a time when the CPC marks its centenary.

After a century of glorious history, the CPC has developed into the largest Marxist ruling party in the largest socialist country in the world with over 95 million Party members.

Today, China's per capita GDP exceeds $10,000. China has the world's largest middle-income group and the world's largest social security system.

So what exactly has the CPC done to win such widespread support and respect from the 1.4 billion Chinese people? Why hasn't the Party caused China to collapse as predicted by the West?

To help you better understand the CPC, we invited six renowned scholars from home and abroad to interpret the secret of CPC's success.

