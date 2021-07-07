CPC's achievements open new vistas for political parties worldwide, says Pakistani PM

Xinhua) 15:22, July 07, 2021

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that the achievements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have opened new vistas of thought to political parties across the world.

Addressing the CPC and World Political Parties Summit held via video link, Khan, also chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that the CPC has proven that the attainment of political power is primarily meant for bringing a transformation in people's livelihood and ensuring the people's principal status as masters of the country.

"Indeed, political parties can only enjoy public support and legitimacy if they continue to serve the people selflessly," said Khan, adding that the CPC's astonishing success rests in a people-centered approach to inclusive development.

The CPC's achievements in all-round development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and state building are "truly remarkable," Khan told the summit. "It is something we hope to emulate in Pakistan," he added.

Extending congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding this year, Khan added that the CPC's leadership has ignited the spirit of the Chinese nation and then guided it in reclaiming national dignity, national pride, self-respect and China's rightful place in the world.

Khan urged all to join hands to advance the noble cause of peace and development, people's well-being, as well as building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The prime minister hailed the CPC's people-centered philosophy and visionary leadership, saying that they have played a pivotal role in China's transformation and rise, especially the historic achievement of eradicating absolute poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Khan said that General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's vision of shared prosperity has made a major positive impact on global sustainable development through the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, adding that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a major BRI project, is supportive of Pakistan's renewed efforts for economic integration and regional connectivity.

He added that some of the Pakistani projects and initiatives, including green Pakistan, poverty alleviation program and health facilitation, are fostering a caring and kind society as the CPC has done in China.

