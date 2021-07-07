Cuban president calls for defending world peace, promoting human wellbeing

Xinhua) 13:52, July 07, 2021

HAVANA, July 7 (Xinhua) -- First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday called on the international community to join efforts to defend world peace and promote human wellbeing.

Diaz-Canel made the remark during the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit, which was held online and convened by the CPC.

"The founding of the Communist Party of China and proclamation of the New China constitute milestones in the history of humankind," he said, adding that China "has made important theoretical and practical contributions to Marxism-Leninism."

Diaz-Canel also said that the CPC has overcome adversity with strength and wisdom, and has always been upholding the people-centered philosophy.

"China is recognized all over the world for its robust economic base, supported by a huge internal market," he said, adding that the country's experiences in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics are "treasured."

Diaz-Canel spoke highly of the Chinese government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country's achievements in eradicating absolute poverty.

China and Cuba are "united by the determination to build socialism based on (our) national realities, political mutual trust, a common vision concerning sustainable development and a major concern for the wellbeing of our peoples," he said.

On the occasion of the CPC's centenary, Diaz-Canel extended his congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people and more than 95 million CPC members.

